The newly elected Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council met this week to begin looking at ways to address the specific concerns of the 3,500 BCGEU Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities and Affiliates.

The Council will be meeting periodically over the next three years to look at building membership capacity and participation with a focus on ensuring concerns of HSP's are heard at all levels of our Union.

At this meeting, the following positions were elected:

Andrea Johnson, Local 403 – Sectoral Council Chairperson

Virginie Fostroy, Local 407 – Vice Chairperson

Jasper Malchuk Rasmusson, Local 412 - Recording Secretary

The other council members are:

Matthew Cook, Local 401

Jaimie Drinnan, Local 402

Binny Sivia, Local 404

Luvanda Dagenais, Local 405

Tapharey Forsythe, Local 406

Jacqueline Grieve, Local 408

Paula Dyson, Local 409

Ramandeep Singh, Local 410

Akeh Mac Henry, Local 411

If you have any questions about this Council or suggestions on how they can help, please email: [email protected].

In solidarity,

Michelle McAuley

Staff Representative, Negotiations

