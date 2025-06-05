The newly elected Health Science Professionals Sectoral Council met this week to begin looking at ways to address the specific concerns of the 3,500 BCGEU Health Science Professionals working in BC Health Authorities and Affiliates.
The Council will be meeting periodically over the next three years to look at building membership capacity and participation with a focus on ensuring concerns of HSP's are heard at all levels of our Union.
At this meeting, the following positions were elected:
Andrea Johnson, Local 403 – Sectoral Council Chairperson
Virginie Fostroy, Local 407 – Vice Chairperson
Jasper Malchuk Rasmusson, Local 412 - Recording Secretary
The other council members are:
Matthew Cook, Local 401
Jaimie Drinnan, Local 402
Binny Sivia, Local 404
Luvanda Dagenais, Local 405
Tapharey Forsythe, Local 406
Jacqueline Grieve, Local 408
Paula Dyson, Local 409
Ramandeep Singh, Local 410
Akeh Mac Henry, Local 411
If you have any questions about this Council or suggestions on how they can help, please email: [email protected].
In solidarity,
Michelle McAuley
Staff Representative, Negotiations
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs