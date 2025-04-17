Venue: BCGEU - 4911 Canada Way, Burnaby, BC V5G 3W3
Date: Saturday May 3, 2025
Time: 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm
The Area 03 and 04 Cross Component Committees are putting on a Labour history seminar presented by Mark Leier.
What is May Day? Why is it celebrated by workers around the world, but largely ignored as a day of workers' protest in North America? What is its relationship to Labour Day? What lessons can we learn to help us in our struggle with the boss today? Mark Leier will outline the history and relevance of May Day, using songs, poetry, and pictures in a lively presentation that will encourage discussion and analysis
An award-winning instructor, Mark Leier teaches labour and left history at Simon Fraser University. He is the author of four books on BC labour history, including Rebel Life: The Life and Times of Robert Gosden, Revolutionary, Mystic, Labour Spy and Where the Fraser River Flows: The IWW in British Columbia, and Bakunin: The Creative Passion, a biography of the 19th century Russian anarchist. With John-Henry Harter, he is the co-author and co-editor of Roles of Resistance, a collection of role-plays designed to teach economics, history, and organizing skills, published by Between the Lines Press in 2024.
The space is limited so we are asking that you register for this event using this link:
Area 03 & 04 Labour History Seminar
If you register but are not able to attend, please let us know by emailing [email protected].
In solidarity
On behalf of the Area 04 Cross Component
Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative
Erica Cardarelli
Cross Component Chair
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs