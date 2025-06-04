🕊️ In-Person Grief Circle: Kwentuhan (Talking) Circle for Healing & Mourning 🕊️
In the wake of the April 26 tragedy at Lapu Lapu Day and with the 40th day of mourning approaching, BCGEU invites all affected to a grief circle-kwentuhan (Tagalog for "talking") circle-to grieve, reflect, and heal together in community.
🗓️ Saturday, June 7, 2025
🕚 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT
📍 BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office
2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC
📝 RSVP: www.bcgeu.ca/lapu_lapu_day_grief_circle_in_person
🌿 Opening ceremony by
Elder Jocelyn (Midnight Star) of the Driftpile Cree Nation
⚕️ Healing support from
Two self-identifying Filipina/Filipinx licensed therapists
This gathering is open to anyone impacted. Whether you come to speak, sit, cry, or simply be-you are welcome here.
Please register as soon as possible.
🙏🏽 Maraming salamat.
UWU/MoveUP
