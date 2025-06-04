🕊️ In-Person Grief Circle: Kwentuhan (Talking) Circle for Healing & Mourning 🕊️



In the wake of the April 26 tragedy at Lapu Lapu Day and with the 40th day of mourning approaching, BCGEU invites all affected to a grief circle-kwentuhan (Tagalog for "talking") circle-to grieve, reflect, and heal together in community.



🗓️ Saturday, June 7, 2025

🕚 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT

📍 BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC

📝 RSVP: www.bcgeu.ca/lapu_lapu_day_grief_circle_in_person



🌿 Opening ceremony by

Elder Jocelyn (Midnight Star) of the Driftpile Cree Nation



‍⚕️ Healing support from

Two self-identifying Filipina/Filipinx licensed therapists





This gathering is open to anyone impacted. Whether you come to speak, sit, cry, or simply be-you are welcome here.

Please register as soon as possible.



🙏🏽 Maraming salamat.





UWU/MoveUP