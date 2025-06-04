Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Members in Area 03 & Area 04 - Event: In-Person Grief Circle - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on June 04, 2025

🕊️ In-Person Grief Circle: Kwentuhan (Talking) Circle for Healing & Mourning 🕊️
 

In the wake of the April 26 tragedy at Lapu Lapu Day and with the 40th day of mourning approaching, BCGEU invites all affected to a grief circle-kwentuhan (Tagalog for "talking") circle-to grieve, reflect, and heal together in community. 

 
🗓️ Saturday, June 7, 2025 
🕚 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. PT 
📍 BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office 
2920 Virtual Way #130, Vancouver, BC 
📝 RSVP: www.bcgeu.ca/lapu_lapu_day_grief_circle_in_person
 
🌿 Opening ceremony by 
Elder Jocelyn (Midnight Star) of the Driftpile Cree Nation 
 
‍⚕️ Healing support from
Two self-identifying Filipina/Filipinx licensed therapists 
 
 
This gathering is open to anyone impacted. Whether you come to speak, sit, cry, or simply be-you are welcome here. 

Please register as soon as possible.
 
🙏🏽 Maraming salamat. 

 



