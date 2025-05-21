Last month's Lapu Lapu Day tragedy has had a profound impact on many members of the BCGEU Filipino community. To navigate the grief that ripped through the community from this devastating act of violence, the BCGEU will host two grief circles-or kwentuhan (Tagalog for 'talking') circles-to help those impacted process what happened.



In times like these, it is important to come together. There will be a virtual option on May 29 as well as an in-person option on June 7. This is an opportunity to talk, process, reflect, grieve, heal and support one another.



If you were directly impacted and affected by this tragedy, this space is for you.

Virtual option

Where: Online via Zoom

Date: May 29, 2025

Time: 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

RSVP: https://www.bcgeu.ca/lapu_lapu_day_grief_circle



In-person option

Where: BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office

Date: June 7, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

RSVP: https://www.bcgeu.ca/lapu_lapu_day_grief_circle_in_person



About the event:

Rachel Plamondon-Assu C̓aqqalaɫɫilaʔoǧʷ, an Indigenous consultant and practitioner, will be there to guide participants and open the space. BCGEU executive vice-presidents Tristen Wybou and Masoud Aminzavvar will share a few words of welcome. Five self-identifying Filipino, Filipina, and Filipinx licensed therapists will provide a healing space in various breakout rooms.



Please register as soon as possible for the virtual or in-person options.



We look forward to seeing you there.



Maraming salamat.





