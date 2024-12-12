Now that the new profile-based classification system is fully implemented at all HSPBA worksites across BC, our union can move forward with the P2A process.
The "P2A process" is shorthand for the provisions in the new profile-based classification system that allow us to advocate to add new types of work to the P2A Special Procedures profile, recognizing and compensating the specialized work of many BCGEU members who have jobs that are currently matched with the P1 profile.
We're sending this special notice to all to ensure that you have the most up-to-date information possible to refer to.
As of today, our union has received and confirmed enough information to move forward with P2A claims for ten professions.
Here is the list of professions for BCGEU members, along with the special procedures/techniques that we have claimed should be rightly added to P2A:
Audiologists
- Auditory Brainstem Response
- Cochlear Implant Management
- Vestibular Assessment and Management
- Cerumen Assessment and Management
- Hearing Instrument Dispensing for Children Ages 12-16
Dietitians
- Parenteral Nutrition
- Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) Nutrition Therapy
- Insertion of Nasogastric or Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes
- Indirect Calorimetry
- Renal Nutrition/Kidney Care
- Insulin Dose Adjustment (IDA)
- Certified Diabetes Education
Speech-Language Pathologists
- Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Voice and Swallowing (FEEVS) – Adults
- Tracheo-esophageal Voice Prostheses Assessment and Management
- Communication and Swallowing Management for Tracheostomy – Adults
- Videofluroscopic Assessment of Swallowing Disorders – Adults
- Videofluroscopic Assessment of Swallowing Disorders – Paediatrics
- Management of Airway Secretions (Oropharyngeal Suctioning)
- Management of Airway Secretions (Oropharyngeal and Tracheal Suctioning)
Occupational Therapists
- Hand Therapy
- Low Vision Rehabilitation
- Driver Rehabilitation
Pharmacists
- Clinical Pharmacy
- Oncology Clinical Pharmacy
Physiotherapists
- Hand Therapy
Respiratory Therapists
- Patient/Client Respiratory Education
The P2A process
This is the beginning of the P2A process, so the outcome is not guaranteed, but classifications staff believe that the items listed above meet the definition of a special procedure/technique.
If these claims are successful, all members of the listed professions who are classified as P1 and whose work includes one of the special procedures/techniques listed above will be entitled to retro pay from December 6, 2024. They are not required to make any submission to the BCGEU about their work.
Our union plans to update all HSP members by email as the process unfolds, but it is unlikely that we will have any further updates this month.
Potential questions
If you speak to fellow members who have submitted a potential P2A special procedure to the union that does not appear on this list, you can reassure them that it means we are still in the process of confirming that we have sufficient evidence to move forward. If classifications staff need specific information, they will contact the member directly.
Please advise members not to resubmit, as staff are still working to evaluate a large number of P2A submissions.
If members identify a potential P2A special procedure/technique that is not on this list, and they have not yet submitted it to the union, please reassure them that this not a one-time opportunity. Please encourage them to submit their P2A request by email to: [email protected] as soon as possible. Members have the ongoing right under the collective agreement to suggest new P2A special procedures/techniques.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry
BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)
