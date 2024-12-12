Now that the new profile-based classification system is fully implemented at all HSPBA worksites across BC, our union can move forward with the P2A process.

The "P2A process" is shorthand for the provisions in the new profile-based classification system that allow us to advocate to add new types of work to the P2A Special Procedures profile, recognizing and compensating the specialized work of many BCGEU members who have jobs that are currently matched with the P1 profile.

We're sending this special notice to all to ensure that you have the most up-to-date information possible to refer to.

As of today, our union has received and confirmed enough information to move forward with P2A claims for ten professions.



Here is the list of professions for BCGEU members, along with the special procedures/techniques that we have claimed should be rightly added to P2A:





Audiologists

Auditory Brainstem Response

Cochlear Implant Management

Vestibular Assessment and Management

Cerumen Assessment and Management

Hearing Instrument Dispensing for Children Ages 12-16

Dietitians

Parenteral Nutrition

Inborn Errors of Metabolism (IEM) Nutrition Therapy

Insertion of Nasogastric or Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

Indirect Calorimetry

Renal Nutrition/Kidney Care

Insulin Dose Adjustment (IDA)

Certified Diabetes Education

Speech-Language Pathologists

Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Voice and Swallowing (FEEVS) – Adults

Tracheo-esophageal Voice Prostheses Assessment and Management

Communication and Swallowing Management for Tracheostomy – Adults

Videofluroscopic Assessment of Swallowing Disorders – Adults

Videofluroscopic Assessment of Swallowing Disorders – Paediatrics

Management of Airway Secretions (Oropharyngeal Suctioning)

Management of Airway Secretions (Oropharyngeal and Tracheal Suctioning)

Occupational Therapists

Hand Therapy

Low Vision Rehabilitation

Driver Rehabilitation

Pharmacists

Clinical Pharmacy

Oncology Clinical Pharmacy

Physiotherapists

Hand Therapy

Respiratory Therapists

Patient/Client Respiratory Education

The P2A process

This is the beginning of the P2A process, so the outcome is not guaranteed, but classifications staff believe that the items listed above meet the definition of a special procedure/technique.

If these claims are successful, all members of the listed professions who are classified as P1 and whose work includes one of the special procedures/techniques listed above will be entitled to retro pay from December 6, 2024. They are not required to make any submission to the BCGEU about their work.

Our union plans to update all HSP members by email as the process unfolds, but it is unlikely that we will have any further updates this month.



Potential questions

If you speak to fellow members who have submitted a potential P2A special procedure to the union that does not appear on this list, you can reassure them that it means we are still in the process of confirming that we have sufficient evidence to move forward. If classifications staff need specific information, they will contact the member directly.

Please advise members not to resubmit, as staff are still working to evaluate a large number of P2A submissions.

If members identify a potential P2A special procedure/technique that is not on this list, and they have not yet submitted it to the union, please reassure them that this not a one-time opportunity. Please encourage them to submit their P2A request by email to: [email protected] as soon as possible. Members have the ongoing right under the collective agreement to suggest new P2A special procedures/techniques.



In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)