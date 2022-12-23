As you are aware, the Employer provided us with notice of their intention to change the hours of work at SPSC. This process was not pursuant to Article 14 of the Main Agreement. We have challenged the Employers actions and filed a dispute with an Hours of Work Umpire (Arbitrator). We have been working to secure dates for this to be heard by the Arbitrator and now have a date of January 19, 2023. However, the Employer has insisted that while the matter remains under dispute, that they intend to implement the schedule on January 1, 2023, contrary to language in Article 14.



The Union has challenged this and asked the Employer to hold off on any potential work schedule changes for Operational Staff at Surrey Pretrial, while the matter remains in dispute. The Employer has not agreed and intends to proceed with implementing the schedule on January 1st.



Therefore, we formally asked the Arbitrator to make an interim decision to put an immediate stop to the intended work schedule change until he has made a decision on the work schedule (which would likely be early February). Unfortunately, the Arbitrator ruled against the Union and the Employer's work schedule change will be implemented on January 1, 2023. However, we will assert at the hearing on January 19th that this should be reversed and that the schedule should continue as it has been for the last 14 years.



The membership from SPSC has made a near unanimous vote against any changes to the current shift patterns. Recruitment and retention are already a challenge in BC Corrections. The Employer's decision to change the existing patterns at SPSC only exasperate the problems we are facing.



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice-President



