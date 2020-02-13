Thank you to the members who put their names forward to fill the vacant Member-at-Large position on the Local 1203 Executive. As we currently have only one vacant position and two candidates, we will be having an election.

Members will be able to vote for one of the following candidates for the Member-at-Large Position:

Matthew Daniels

Nicole Sangha

Electronic ballots will be sent out via email on Wednesday, February 19, 2020. The ballot will include links to candidate statements.

Please be sure to check your spam and auto-sort email folders if you do not receive it.

The electronic balloting system will close at 5 p.m. on March 4, 2020.

The Union will need an email address in order to send you a ballot. Please make sure you have provided one. If you have any issues voting, please email Area03elections@bcgeu.ca. If you have not received a link by 5 p.m. on February 19, 2020 please email us at area03elections@bcgeu.ca, with your full name, and the email address that you want on file.

In solidarity

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP