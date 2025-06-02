Thank you to everyone who submitted a nomination form for Member-at-Large on Local 1710.
The following position has been acclaimed:
- Member-at-Large – Teal Johnstone
Congratulations to Teal Johnstone for their acclamation!
The positions below all remain vacant and are still open for nominations.
- Recording Secretary
- Member-at-Large
- Member-at-Large Equity Worker
As per the D-8 Policy, where no nomination is received for an office, nominations will be considered to remain open, but by-elections should not occur until all appeals are exhausted. During the three-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, the local executive will be notified, and a bulletin will be sent to the local advising of the nomination. Nominations will remain open for a further three days to allow for additional candidates to be nominated.
In solidarity
Tennille Penner
Staff Representative
Download a PDF of this notice
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs