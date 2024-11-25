Revised wage grids for paraprofessional classifications only are now available. Please see the joint Community Social Services Bargaining Association (CSSBA) / Community Social Services Employers' Association (CSSEA) summary of the changes and the revised 2023 and 2024 wage grids for complete details.



CSSBA and CSSEA agreed in the last round on wage adjustments towards parity for CSS paraprofessionals with health science professionals working under the Health Science Processionals Bargaining Association (HSPBA) collective agreement. We reported in March of this year that the parties had been unable to reach agreement on HSPBA comparability and that discussions were continuing. The parties subsequently reached agreement that will bring significant increases to CSS paraprofessional classifications, in some cases retroactive to 2023, representing a big step towards parity with the HSPBA.



Highlights include:



Retroactive to April 2023:

3.50% wage increases for paraprofessional classifications in Grid 13-P, 14-P, 15-P, and 16-P.

3.79% wage increase for the Step 4 rate for the Speech Language Pathologist Supervisor (Grid 18-P-SLP) classification.

Layered-over paraprofessional supervisors without an existing benchmark will be paid at a rate of one additional grid or a minimum of 8% above the highest job supervised.



Retroactive to April 2024:

4.41% wage increase for the Step 4 rate for the Occupational Therapist Supervisor (Grid 17-P-OT) and Physiotherapist Supervisor (Grid 17-P-PT) classifications.

4.12% wage increase for the Step 4 rate for the Speech Language Pathologist Supervisor (Grid 18-P-SLP) classification.

New supervisor benchmarks created for Infant Development Consultant Supervisor (Grid 15-P-IDC) and Supportive Child Development Consultant Supervisor (Grid 15-P-SCDC) classifications, with Step 4 rates matching the top rate of the April 2024 HSPBA wage schedule.



While available funding was insufficient to align all CSSEA/CSSBA paraprofessional classifications up to the HSPBA target rates, the classifications that remain below their target rates are 13-P, 14-P and 15-P. We remain proud of the heath sector comparability adjustments achieved in the last round of bargaining and remain committed to fully closing the remaining heath sector wage comparability gaps. We look forward to continuing the fight for equitable wages with and for you.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

CSSBA Spokesperson



