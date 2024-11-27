The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) is taking on Canada Post over wages, pensions, and a fight for the future of public services. The members of CUPW have been on the picket line since Friday, November 15.



The Area 04 Cross Component Committee would like to remind you that we can show our solidarity by joining picket lines during your time off, unpaid breaks and before/after your workday.



To find a picket line in your community, use the CUPW's Picket Line Location Search



With this support, our collective power expands – enabling us to advocate more effectively for fair treatment and better conditions across all sectors.



CUPW's website has resources for sending a letter to the Canada Post CEO, printing signs, and sharing on social media: Support Your Postal Workers!



You can also find the CUPW strike solidarity playlist here: https://spoti.fi/3ZheCPp



Solidarity with workers is the bedrock of the labour movement. We encourage everyone to attend a picket line if you can, to send a powerful message to the Canada Post Corporation: workers are united in the fight for fair wages, safe working conditions, and a public postal service that works for all of us.



In solidarity

Erica Cardarelli Kevin HagglundCross Component Chair Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP