As you are aware, we recently held the bargaining conference for Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) members. We reviewed the bargaining surveys sent in by the members and set priorities for this round of negotiations. As well, we elected the bargaining committee (see below) who will meet in December to finalize our bargaining proposals. Bargaining will commence in the new year, although specific dates are not known at this time.



The bargaining committee members are:

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401

Sandy Barndt, Local 403

Jennifer Marquez, Local 403

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 (Component 4 Vice President)

Marzena Motz, Local 412

The committee alternates are:

Joel Blanco, Local 401

Clint Sheppard, Local 403

Thomas Christen, Local 406

Another bulletin with updated information will be sent soon.



In solidarity,

Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations





Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP