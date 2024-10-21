Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Members in the Health Services & Support Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) - Bargaining Conference and Committee Election - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Members in the Health Services & Support Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) - Bargaining Conference and Committee Election - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 21, 2024

As you are aware, we recently held the bargaining conference for Facilities Bargaining Association (FBA) members. We reviewed the bargaining surveys sent in by the members and set priorities for this round of negotiations. As well, we elected the bargaining committee (see below) who will meet in December to finalize our bargaining proposals. Bargaining will commence in the new year, although specific dates are not known at this time.

The bargaining committee members are:

  • Micheil Bryson, Local 401
  • Richard Ziemianski, Local 401
  • Sandy Barndt, Local 403
  • Jennifer Marquez, Local 403
  • Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 (Component 4 Vice President)
  • Marzena Motz, Local 412

The committee alternates are:

  • Joel Blanco, Local 401
  • Clint Sheppard, Local 403
  • Thomas Christen, Local 406

Another bulletin with updated information will be sent soon.

In solidarity,
Angela Mahlmann, Staff Representative, Negotiations


Download PDF of bulletin here



UWU/MoveUP