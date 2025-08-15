This week your employer issued a notice about the federal government's new security screening requirements that, starting in 2026, will affect a significant number of positions in the BC Public Service.

Our union was not given advance notice about this change before the employer's announcement. We understand that news like this-especially when it involves background, criminal record, and credit checks-can raise serious questions and concerns about privacy, fairness, and workplace impacts.

We are reviewing the details of this requirement and its potential implications for members. As soon as we have more information, we will share it with you.

If you have immediate concerns or questions, please contact your steward or local representative.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President

Judy Fox-McGuire, BCGEU vice-president for Social, Information and Health (Component 6)

DJ Pohl, BCGEU vice-president for Administrative Professionals (Component 12)

Sebastian Kallos, BCGEU vice-president for Environment, Technical and Operations (Component 20)



Download PDF of notice here





