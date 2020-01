Your Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that after 3 days of respectful negotiations, we have reached a tentative settlement with your employer.

Details of the settlement will be presented at the ratification meeting to be held:

When: Monday, February 3, 2020

Arena staff: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

All other staff: 4:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Where: City Hall meeting room, downstairs

In solidarity,

John Vandenberg

Meghan Cryderman

UWU/MoveUP