The first group of Saint Elizabeth members were repatriated back to Fraser Health last Wednesday – February 12th. The second and final group of members transitioned over yesterday February 19th.

The data provided by each employer is not always 100 per cent accurate and is sometimes a week old when it is uploaded to the Health Authorities. This has been the case with each provider as members are repatriated to the Health Authorities. The union and the employer are aware that there have been issues with scheduling in the early stages of repatriation. The union has contacted Fraser Health and has been advised that each department will work with staff to verify and resolve any errors and issues as they arise.

We are asking members to either call or go to the department and speak to them about any issues they are experiencing with their schedules as a result of the transition. They will work with members to resolve these issues as the intent is to keep schedules the same as they were prior to the transition.

If after speaking with the department the scheduling issues remain unresolved please work with a steward at your worksite. If you need assistance contacting a worksite steward please contact the area office and we will be happy to provide you with a list.

In solidarity

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

