The parties met in bargaining on February 20, 2020. While we made progress on a number of relatively minor matters, major monetary issues remain outstanding. The parties have not yet reached agreement on wage rates and timing of wage increases, signing bonuses and term (expiry date) of the agreement.

The union has asked the employers to schedule an additional bargaining session for ASAP to continue negotiations on these critical monetary matters. The bargaining committee's only objective remains reaching a new collective agreement that provides wages and other conditions of employment that are fair and reasonable given the level of service members provide, the local market, and what the employers can afford.

Members can expect a further update once the next bargaining date is confirmed. In the meantime, the bargaining committee once again thanks members for their unity, support and patience through this process.

In solidarity,





Kelly Biln, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Aruna Singh, Bargaining Committee Member (Best Western Plus Burnaby Hotel)

Daniel Colussi, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Nick Salyn, Bargaining Committee Member (Crest Hotel)

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

