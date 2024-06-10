As agreed to in our 2022-2025 Health Sciences Professional Bargaining Association Collective Agreement, a pilot project to allow members to use statutory holiday time for cultural days of significance will begin this fall through a Memorandum of Agreement ("MOA") for a Days of Cultural or Religious Significance Pilot Project Working Group.



This Working Group was created out of a shared recognition that many of the statutory holidays recognized under Article 21 of the collective agreement are Christian and/or colonial holidays and are not meaningful or significant to many of the employees working in our public health sector.



To address this, the Working Group developed a framework for the pilot project that was inspired by our shared commitment to decolonization and inclusion, and in collaboration with both employer and union representatives. The following three sites have now been identified to host a one-year trial of the pilot project:

B.C. Children's and Women's Hospital (Provincial Health Services Authority)

Fraser Health Authority's Population and Public Health Program (consisting of 13 work sites)

Fort Saint John Hospital (Northern Health Authority)



OVERVIEW OF PLANNING PROCESS



The Working Group will continue to meet with human resources representatives and operation leaders from the pilot project over the next several months to obtain important feedback and address site-specific concerns about implementation.



The Working Group expects that the pilot project will be implemented in tandem with the employee vacation planning process later this year. While the exact timeframe varies between health authorities, this process typically occurs between September and December. The pilot project will last one year.



When selecting their preferred vacation dates, employees at the participating sites will have the opportunity to submit specific dates of cultural or religious significance, and to request that the new day be swapped with one of the existing thirteen statutory holidays identified in Article 21 of the collective agreement.



The Working Group requests that each pilot project site allow participating employees to exchange a minimum of three days. In other words, employees should have the minimum opportunity to select up to three statutory holiday days to swap with their culturally significant days, but individual employees may choose fewer. Sites may permit employees to exchange more than three days. The pilot project sites should not have restrictions on which of the thirteen statutory holidays may be exchanged. All collective agreement rights associated with the statutory holiday will apply to the day of significance chosen by the employee, and the statutory holiday that was exchanged will be treated as any other workday. For sites that are closed on a statutory holiday that an employee has identified to work within, it is requested that when possible, to give that employee meaningful alternative work, such as report writing, or other creative options available.



Participating employers are encouraged to give the phrase "days of cultural or religious significance" a broad interpretation, and to exercise deference toward employees' identification of days that may have some significance to them. The employer should not be concerned whether these days are in some way recognized by a culture or faith.



The Working Group will collect data and feedback throughout the duration of the pilot project, and, consistent with the MOA, will create a report assessing the effectiveness of the pilot project.



Additional information will be shared with members as more details become available.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU vice-president Health Services (Component 4)





