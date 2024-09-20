The Ambassador Program – put in place in long-term care and other health facilities to help keep patients safe during the pandemic – has been extended to April 30, 2025. The program was previously set to end on October 18, 2024.



Through the enforcement of our collective agreement, our union has been working to get clarity from the employer on the details of an adjustment plan for members currently working as ambassadors. This includes potential retraining opportunities so as many workers as possible can transition into new roles.



Details of the adjustment plan are expected to be available in the next six to eight weeks. We will reach out again as soon as we have this information so affected members are clear on their collective agreement rights once the program comes to an end.



In solidarity,



Mahen Ramdharry

BCGEU vice-president for Health Services (Component 4)





