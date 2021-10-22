Pre-Bargaining Bulletin #1: Bargaining Committee for FBA





Delegates to the BCGEU's FBA bargaining conference met in Vancouver on October 15th and 16th to start preparing for negotiations. This included selecting the BCGEU's seven voting members for the FBA bargaining committee. (The other constituent unions of the FBA will have the following number of voting members, based on each union's relative number of members in the Facilities Subsector: HEU--13; IUOE--2; and other unions--1.)



The following members were elected to the committee:

Richard Ziemianski, Local 401--BCGEU FBA Caucus Chair

Micheil Bryson, Local 401

Thomas Christen, Local 406

Gavin Gill, Local 404

Lynn Meskas, Local 403

Mahen Ramdharry, Local 403 (Component 4 Vice-President)

The following members were elected as committee alternates:

Joel Blanco, Local 401

Marzena Motz, Local 412

Diane Philbrook, Local 403

Staff Representative Ryan Stewart will serve as the BCGEU's spokesperson in bargaining and fill the seventh voting slot.



Other work by delegates to the bargaining conference included reviewing and discussing members' bargaining survey responses and identifying bargaining priorities.



Your bargaining committee members will continue preparations over the next couple of months. Preparations will include training in the process and pitfalls of negotiations, identifying problematic agreement language and formulating proposals to address members' priorities and other improvements. At the end of November, the BCGEU Caucus Chair, Component 4 Vice-President and Staff Representative will participate in HEU's bargaining conference for FBA.



You can expect to receive further updates from your bargaining committee whenever there is anything to report, and in any event once every month. In the meantime, please reach out to an elected member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns. Contact information for your bargaining committee members can be requested from your local BCGEU area office.



In solidarity,



Richard Ziemianski, BCGEU FBA Caucus Chair

Micheil Bryson, BCGEU FBA Caucus Member

Thomas Christen, BCGEU FBA Caucus Member

Gavin Gill, BCGEU FBA Caucus Member

Lynn Meskas, BCGEU FBA Caucus Member

Mahen Ramdharry, BCGEU FBA Caucus Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



