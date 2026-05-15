⏰Voting closes soon! Cast your ballot today

Dear Members,



Don't forget to cast your vote for the new Supportive Housing Sector Council! Polls close Wednesday, May 20 @ 4 P.M sharp. This is your chance to have a say in the direction of your first ever sector-specific decision-making body.

If you haven't already cast your vote, you should have received a reminder, with your ballot and credentials, on May 12.

What's At Stake?

For too long, your community's voice has been stifled. Former governments split you into different collective agreements and buried you in large bargaining associations, blocking you from the unity you need to spark radical change in your workplaces. By establishing cohesive political representation for you and your coworkers within our union, a sector council is one way to start taking back your power.

But don't forget: strong political representation starts with member participation. Only you know who will best represent your interests. Cast your vote for the delegate(s) you want to see on the Sector Council.



In solidarity,

Paul Finch, BCGEU President





UWU/MoveUP