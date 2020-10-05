Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On July 20th, the BCGEU re-opened our offices to staff under new, enhanced safety protocols.
We are now ready to start re-opening offices to members. Starting Monday, September 28, 2020, members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only. The activities of the BCGEU must be guided by in-person meetings principles. Members will be
required to complete and return a declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read, understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Sept. 24): Starting Monday, September 28, 2020 members may attend at BCGEU offices by appointment only.
Members with District of Sechelt - Bargaining update - BCGEU
Published on October 05, 2020
The parties met for 5 days of bargaining and we tabled both non-monetary and monetary proposals. Bargaining has been collaborative and productive and we shifted to interest based bargaining where we outline the 'interest' to achieve changes to the collective agreement. We are bargaining via Zoom and this has provided us with some unique challenges as we embrace the technology of virtual bargaining.
We have made good progress, however we will need to book additional days to complete bargaining. We will be canvassing the committees availability for the rest of October and early November and provide you with an update when those dates have been booked.
Thank you for your support during this process!
In solidarity
Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining