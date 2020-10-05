 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Members with District of Sechelt - Bargaining update - BCGEU

Published on October 05, 2020

The parties met for 5 days of bargaining and we tabled both non-monetary and monetary proposals. Bargaining has been collaborative and productive and we shifted to interest based bargaining where we outline the 'interest' to achieve changes to the collective agreement. We are bargaining via Zoom and this has provided us with some unique challenges as we embrace the technology of virtual bargaining.

We have made good progress, however we will need to book additional days to complete bargaining. We will be canvassing the committees availability for the rest of October and early November and provide you with an update when those dates have been booked.

Thank you for your support during this process!

In solidarity

Kim Whaley (Parks), Bargaining Unit Chair
Les Dornbierer (Public Works), Committee Member
Greg Horning (Administration), Committee Member
Kim Howse, BCGEU staff assigned to bargaining


