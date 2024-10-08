We are still looking for a Component 7 Representative for the new Indigenous Sector Council. ("Sector Council"). Please refer to the original bulletin for details regarding the new Sector Council here.
BCGEU members working for the following employers are eligible to be elected to the Sector Council.
|Employer
|Local
|Anspayaxw School Society
|0712
|Lax Kw'alaams Wap Suwilaawksa(Coast Tsimshian Academy of Lax Kw'alaams)
|0712
|Ditidaht Community School
|0702
|Haisla Nation Council – Instructors
|0712
|Haisla Nation Council – Public Works
|0712
|Haisla Nation Council – Support
|0712
|Native Courtworkers
|0701, 0702, 0703, 0704, 0705, 0707, 0709, 0710, 0712
|NEC Native Education College
|0703
|WSA'NEC' School Board
|0701
We are currently looking for one delegate from Component 7. The candidate must be available to attend all upcoming Indigenous Sector Council meetings – next meeting scheduled for November 15, 2024 (via Zoom), and the upcoming Component 7 Executive meeting (December 4-6*, 2024 via Zoom, *dates subject to change, as no travel required).
To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete and submit the attached nomination form. Nominations will remain open to eligible Component 7 members during the one-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, a bulletin will be sent to Component 7 members advising of the nomination. Nominations are to be returned to the attention of Kim Shelley by no later than October 21, 2024 at 5 p.m.:
Fax: 250-384-8060, or
Email: [email protected], Attention: Kim Shelley
Mail: BCGEU – Victoria Area Office, 2994 Douglas St., Victoria, BC V8T 4N4
Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process.
In solidarity,
Jennifer White, Chairperson, Indigenous Sector Committee
Kim Shelley, BCGEU Director, Region One – Vancouver Island
Download PDF of bulletin here
Download PDF of nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2024. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs