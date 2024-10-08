We are still looking for a Component 7 Representative for the new Indigenous Sector Council. ("Sector Council"). Please refer to the original bulletin for details regarding the new Sector Council here.



BCGEU members working for the following employers are eligible to be elected to the Sector Council.





Employer Local Anspayaxw School Society 0712 Lax Kw'alaams Wap Suwilaawksa(Coast Tsimshian Academy of Lax Kw'alaams) 0712 Ditidaht Community School 0702 Haisla Nation Council – Instructors 0712 Haisla Nation Council – Public Works 0712 Haisla Nation Council – Support 0712 Native Courtworkers 0701, 0702, 0703, 0704, 0705, 0707, 0709, 0710, 0712 NEC Native Education College 0703 WSA'NEC' School Board 0701



We are currently looking for one delegate from Component 7. The candidate must be available to attend all upcoming Indigenous Sector Council meetings – next meeting scheduled for November 15, 2024 (via Zoom), and the upcoming Component 7 Executive meeting (December 4-6*, 2024 via Zoom, *dates subject to change, as no travel required).



To be nominated, a member and nominator must complete and submit the attached nomination form. Nominations will remain open to eligible Component 7 members during the one-year term, if a member in good standing submits a nomination for a vacant position, a bulletin will be sent to Component 7 members advising of the nomination. Nominations are to be returned to the attention of Kim Shelley by no later than October 21, 2024 at 5 p.m. :



Fax: 250-384-8060, or

Email: [email protected], Attention: Kim Shelley

Mail: BCGEU – Victoria Area Office, 2994 Douglas St., Victoria, BC V8T 4N4



Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions! Thank you for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Jennifer White, Chairperson, Indigenous Sector Committee

Kim Shelley, BCGEU Director, Region One – Vancouver Island





Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP