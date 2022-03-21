Congratulations! On July 14, 2022, BCGEU and HEU members at CareCorp (Mountain Lake, Cerwydden Seniors Community, and Piccadilly Seniors Community) voted 82% in favor to accept the tentative settlement for your new Collective Agreement.



The Collective Agreement will be effective January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2023.



The Employer will make every effort to pay out the signing bonuses by the end of August 2022.



The changes to your Collective Agreement will take effect on July 14, 2022 (date of ratification) or as indicated in the agreement. The next step will be to prepare a final draft of the new Collective Agreement for signing and distribution. Until this is completed, you may refer to the changes in the ratification document.



Congratulations once again on your new Collective Agreement and thank you to your bargaining committee for their hard work and dedication on your behalf.



In solidarity,



Maude Joe



Jill Sauve



Monique Wemhof



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP