Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Membership of Piccadilly, Cerwydden, and Mountain Lake Seniors Communities represented by the B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION and HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES UNION - Ratification results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Membership of Piccadilly, Cerwydden, and Mountain Lake Seniors Communities represented by the B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES’ UNION and HOSPITAL EMPLOYEES UNION - Ratification results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 08, 2022

The following are the results of the combined ratification votes for both Pro Vita and West Cana employees at the above three sites.

Pro Vita employees YES 40% NO 60%

West Cana YES 35% NO 65 %

Both renewals of the Collective Agreement have been rejected by the members who cast a vote. Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting in the near future to discuss where we go from here. Once that is done, we will be in contact with you the members.

 

In solidarity,

Maude Joe, Bargaining Committee Member
Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative - Negotiations


Download PDF of notice here