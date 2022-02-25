The following are the results of the combined ratification votes for both Pro Vita and West Cana employees at the above three sites.

Pro Vita employees YES 40% NO 60%

West Cana YES 35% NO 65 %

Both renewals of the Collective Agreement have been rejected by the members who cast a vote. Your Bargaining Committee will be meeting in the near future to discuss where we go from here. Once that is done, we will be in contact with you the members.

In solidarity,

Maude Joe, Bargaining Committee Member

Monique Wemhof, Staff Representative - Negotiations



