In our component, we are home to many kinds of workers that do a variety of roles that all fit together. This week please join me in taking a moment to appreciate the administrative services workers in our workplaces and the contributions they make to ensure that everything runs smoothly.



We never could have imagined celebrating administrative services day in this fashion. But, here we are.



Normally, to appreciate members local chairs and executive would be out and about- visiting worksites around B.C. to celebrate the important work you all do. But, in the name of safety and everyone's well-being, we're postponing all gatherings until it's safe to visit. Please know you are appreciated and we are thinking about you this week.



These are difficult times. I'd like to thank all BCGEU members in Component 3, Community Social Services. Those of you on the front lines are providing essential services to the most vulnerable citizens of our province, while pushing through your fears and worries. Those of you working from home that are making sure the work of the province continues to get done. B.C. couldn't function without your dedication and service to others. And the administration services workers that are the foundations of our workplaces and the glue that holds everything together.



Once again, you've proven administrative services workers are the foundation of workplaces and the glue that holds everything together. Celebrate who you are and all you do - how you always go above and beyond the call of duty.



The recognition you receive this week is well-earned.



Please visit the bcgeu.ca/covid page for health and safety information about your component and email health@bcgeu.ca if you have any questions. Your union is always here to help.



In solidarity,



Andrea Duncan,

Vice President, Component 3, Community Social Services





UWU/MoveUP