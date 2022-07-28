Click here to find info on COVID-19

Milieu Children and Family Services & Milieu Family Services Inc - Steward Nomination Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on September 02, 2022

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as stewards at Milieu Children & Family Services and Milieu Family Services Inc.

  • Nolly Ayogbe
  • Akashdeep Devgun
  • Rodney Lund

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted stewards. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations Nolly, Akashdeep and Rodney!

 

In solidarity,

Heather Turner
Staff Representative


UWU/MoveUP