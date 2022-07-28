Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as stewards at Milieu Children & Family Services and Milieu Family Services Inc.

Nolly Ayogbe

Akashdeep Devgun

Rodney Lund

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted stewards. If a steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations Nolly, Akashdeep and Rodney!

In solidarity,

Heather Turner

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP