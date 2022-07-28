In the last round of bargaining, the parties agreed the contract will be re-opened on October 25, 2022 (the anniversary of the fourth year of the eight-year collective agreement) to negotiate on the following articles:

Article 6.2 – Bargaining Unit Work

Article 24 – Contracting Out

Article 25 – Health and Welfare Benefits

Additional articles may only be re-opened and negotiated subject to mutual agreement by both Parties.

We will be preparing proposals that we will present to the Employer. All members are encouraged to take the time to provide input by completing the attached bargaining questionnaire.

Please return the completed questionnaire to Staff Representative Waheed Taiwo via facsimile at 604-215-1410, by email to my support at [email protected] or delivered to the area office at 130-2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4 by no later than 5:00 p.m. on November 10, 2022.



