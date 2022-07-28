*Please note that we are re-running the nomination for the bargaining committee members due to lack of response in the first round.

As outlined in MOU #6 – RE: Contract Reopener, of the collective agreement, the Union and the Employer have agreed to reopen the agreement on October 25, 2022, to negotiate the following articles:

Article 6.2 – Bargaining Unit Work

Article 24 – Contracting Out

Article 25 – Health and Welfare Benefits

Additional articles may only be re-opened and negotiated subject to mutual agreement by the Parties.

The Union needs your help. We need your participation in the preparation for the bargaining process. The first step is to elect a Union Bargaining Committee which will negotiate the new collective agreement with the Employer's Bargaining Committee. You will need to elect a maximum of three bargaining committee members.

Attached to this notice is a nomination form for the Bargaining Committee member positions. Should there be more nominations than positions available, the Union will conduct an election.

Nominations for the Bargaining Committee positions must be received in the BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 1, 2022, by fax at 604-215-1410, by email to his support at [email protected] or delivered to the Lower Mainland Area Office at 130 – 2920 Virtual Way, Vancouver, BC, V5M 0C4.

The Bargaining Committee will work with the BCGEU Staff Representative in negotiating the new collective agreement. The Union will provide bargaining training to the members of the Bargaining Committee; your collective agreement allows for Union-paid leave for bargaining purposes.

In solidarity,

Waheed Taiwo

Staff Representative





Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



