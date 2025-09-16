FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Mining sector targeted as BCGEU strike escalates - union says fair deal needed to keep B.C.'s economy strong



BURNABY, B.C. – The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating job action to include public service workers who support the province's mining sector. Today, members working at the Mineral Development Office and Mineral Titles Office in Vancouver, as well as the Southeast Mines Office in Cranbrook, will join picket lines.



"Prime Minister Mark Carney's announcement last week may promise new natural resource projects, but those projects cannot move forward without the skilled public service workers who make B.C.'s resource economy possible," said Paul Finch, BCGEU President and chair of the public service bargaining committee. "BCGEU members ensure these projects meet safety, environmental, and regulatory standards. Without these workers, projects stall and communities wait."



In addition to the new strike locations, overtime bans have been declared for all members in Correctional and Sheriff Services. This escalation brings the total number of public service workers taking job action to 8,500 – all calling on government to return to the table with a wage offer that addresses the affordability crisis.



"Mining projects in this province help drive our economy, but they cannot proceed without the public service workers who approve permits and enforce safety and environmental standards," said Scott Lunny, United Steelworkers union (USW) Director for Western Canada. "USW stands shoulder to shoulder with BCGEU public service workers in their reasonable demand for wages that help them keep up."



For years, public service wages have fallen behind the rest of the province. Between 2016 and the end of 2024, B.C.'s average weekly wage grew by 40.6 per cent, while general wage increases in public service collective agreements rose by only 27.2 per cent-a gap of 13.4 percentage points.



Wage erosion has left public service workers struggling to keep pace with the cost of living, even as they deliver the critical services British Columbians depend on. Government's below-inflation wage offer has pushed more than half of these workers to consider leaving their public service jobs.



"If government is serious about boosting our economy in a time of fiscal challenge, it must start by supporting the public service workers who make that growth possible," said Finch. "A fair deal isn't just about workers-it's about ensuring stable public services and keeping B.C.'s economy moving."

