  2. Ministry of Attorney General – Court Services – 222 Main Street, Vancouver - New shop steward - BCGEU

Published on January 21, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

We are pleased to announce that Rhiannon Dominy-Pergentile is the new steward at the Ministry of Attorney General – Court Services and will join your existing steward team.

Please join us in wishing Rhiannon well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP