Ministry of Attorney General Court Services – 222 Main Street, Vancouver - Your New Shop Steward - BCGEU

Published on February 19, 2021

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Friday, February 12, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Kafiya Mudey is the new steward at the Ministry of Attorney General – Court Services – 222 Main Street, Vancouver and will join your existing steward team.

Please join us in wishing Kafiya well in their new positions.

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative


