To ensure continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely to assist members.
We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Monday, June 22, 2020.
We are pleased to announce that Nicole Besler is the new steward at the Ministry of Children and Family Development at your worksite.
Please join us in wishing Nicole well in their new position.
In Solidarity,
Paula DribnenkiStaff Representative
