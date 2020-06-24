 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Ministry of Children and Family Development - PO Box 1550, 1100 Hunter Place, Squamish, BC - New steward - BCGEU

Published on June 24, 2020

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Monday, June 22, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Nicole Besler is the new steward at the Ministry of Children and Family Development at your worksite.

Please join us in wishing Nicole well in their new position.

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 

