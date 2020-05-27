 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Ministry of Children and Family Development – 1 15355 102A Ave, Surrey - steward nominations - BCGEU

Published on May 27, 2020

Nominations are open for one position of steward with the Ministry of Children and Family Development located at 1-15355 102A Ave in Surrey.

The union will train new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is June 8, 2020 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than June 8, 2020 by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact area04@bcgeu.ca and we will assist you.

If we have more than one nomination, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity

 

Harbinder Gill 
L604 Chair

Shane Stoddart
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

