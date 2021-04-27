Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 27, 2021

Nominations are now open for two stewards with the Ministry of Children and Family Development located at 7350 King George, Surrey.

The union will train new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is May 5, 2021 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than May 5, 2021 by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact [email protected] and we will assist you.

If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

 

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill 
L604 Chair

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here 



