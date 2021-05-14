Nominations are now open for one (1) steward position at the Ministry of Children and Family located at 5840 Cedarbridge Way, Richmond.



Deadline for the return of nominations is at 5:00 pm on Friday, May 28, 2021.



Nominations forms may be returned by one of the following methods:

By fax to 604-215-1410

By email to [email protected]

What do Stewards do? Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.



What skills do I need to be a Steward? Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

Is there training for new Stewards? Yes! Stewards are eligible for paid union leave from work to take steward training every year at their area office. The BCGEU also offers workshops on human rights, facing management, and accommodating disabilities at the workplace.



How do I become a Steward? Steward elections are informal. A union member from your workplace must nominate you using the Steward Nomination Form.



If you have any questions about the nominations, please call me at 604-215-1499.



In solidarity



Jennifer Arnold

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here