Ministry of Children & Family Development at 20434 64th, Langley - Steward Nomination results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 17, 2022

Please be advised that Sophia Bilan & Michael Romero have been acclaimed into the position of Stewards with the Ministry of Children and Family Development located at 20434 64th Avenue in Langley. 

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process. 

Congratulations Sophia and Michael.

Andrea Mitchell Kevin Hagglund
Local 604 Chair Staff Representative

