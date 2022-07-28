BCGEU Offices
Ministry of Children & Family Development Members working at Provincial Centralized Screening – Hours of Work Survey - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on November 08, 2022
Members of the Provincial Centralized Screening were advised of a proposed change to their Hours of Work to reflect a 24/7 operation effective February 2023.
The Union would like to continue getting your feedback before discussing the proposed changes with the Employer.
Please check your email for a link to the survey and complete as soon as possible; the deadline to complete the survey is 11:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022.
