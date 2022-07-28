Members of the Provincial Centralized Screening were advised of a proposed change to their Hours of Work to reflect a 24/7 operation effective February 2023.

The Union would like to continue getting your feedback before discussing the proposed changes with the Employer.

Please check your email for a link to the survey and complete as soon as possible; the deadline to complete the survey is 11:00 pm on Sunday, November 13, 2022 .





UWU/MoveUP