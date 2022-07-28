BCGEU Offices
Published on October 26, 2022
Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as Union Stewards at your worksite:
Jolene Bull
Marc Plamondon
Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.
Chad Blackey
Staff Representative
Rob Davis
Chairperson, Local 2004
