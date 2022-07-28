Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on October 26, 2022

Please be advised that the following members have been acclaimed as Union Stewards at your worksite:

Jolene Bull
Marc Plamondon

Congratulations to your new stewards and thank you to all who participated in the process.

Chad Blackey 
Staff Representative

Rob Davis
Chairperson, Local 2004

Download PDF of notice here 

