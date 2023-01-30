Nominations are now open for four (4) shop stewards in the Ministry of Finance at 3350 Douglas Street.
The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.
In solidarity,
Jeremy Leveque , Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.