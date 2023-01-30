Nominations are now open for four (4) shop stewards in the Ministry of Finance at 3350 Douglas Street.



The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.



In solidarity,



Jeremy Leveque , Local 601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP