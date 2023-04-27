Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 05, 2023

Nominations are now open for four (4) shop stewards in the Ministry of Finance at 617 Government Street, Victoria.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

June 19, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected].

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave

from work and ongoing support from the Union.

In solidarity,

Jeremy Leveque, Local 601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative


Download PDF of notice here
Download Nomination Form here

