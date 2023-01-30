To: All Ministry of Finance Members at 1802 Douglas Street, Victoria
Re: Call for Shop Steward Nominations
Nominations are now open for five (5) shop stewards in the Ministry of Finance at 1802 Douglas Street.
The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:
March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.
Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]
Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.
In solidarity,
Jeremy Leveque , Local 601 Chair
Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Sheila Knight, Staff Representative
Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.