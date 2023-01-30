To: All Ministry of Finance Members at 1802 Douglas Street, Victoria

Re: Call for Shop Steward Nominations



Nominations are now open for five (5) shop stewards in the Ministry of Finance at 1802 Douglas Street.





The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected]



Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.





In solidarity,



Jeremy Leveque , Local 601 Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair

Sheila Knight, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





UWU/MoveUP