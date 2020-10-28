 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on October 28, 2020

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Thursday, October 22, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Venasa Simpson is the new steward joining Thea Blakely at the Ministry of Health, Health Link Services BC.

Please join us in wishing Vanasa well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative


