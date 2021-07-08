Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on July 08, 2021

The Ministry of Health today announced some changes in the Public Health orders that apply to Long Term Care and Assisted Living facilities. 

We have confirmed with the Ministry of Health thatthere are no changes to Public Health orders or guidance for Home Support or other Community Health workplaces. Home Support continues to operate as it has been. 

You can find a summary of the changes here

In solidarity, 

Scott De Long, Vice President
Component 8


