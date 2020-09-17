 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness – Immigration Programs Branch (BC PNP) and Immigration Policy and Integration Branch 450 - 605 Robson Street, Vancouver - New shop steward - BCGEU

Published on September 17, 2020

Nominations closed for 1 (one) steward position on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.

We are pleased to announce that Manilyn Corpuz is the new steward at the Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development and Competitiveness – Immigration Programs Branch (BC PNP) and Immigration Policy and Integration Branch.

Please join us in wishing Manilyn well in their new position.

In Solidarity,

Paula Dribnenki
Staff Representative

