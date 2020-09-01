Please be advised that BCGEU Local 0606 is holding nominations for ONE (1) Steward for members located at Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction, 159 Kinchant St, Quesnel. Nomination Form is attached.

Nominations will be open from September 1, 2020 to September 14, 2020 at Midnight.

Email or Fax your nomination to Area06.WilliamsLake@bcgeu.ca ohttps://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/bcgeu/pages/12173/attachments/original/1598991424/606_FYI_Soc_Dev_Ques_Stew_Nom_Open_Sept1-20.pdf?1598991424r 250-392-5582. Or it can be sent to Cariboo Area Office, 107A North First Avenue, Williams Lake, BC V2G 1Y7.

What do stewards do?

Stewards provide support and advice to members who think they are being treated unfairly. They make sure new employees sign union membership cards and provide information on BCGEU services. Stewards conduct ratification votes and elections and keep members informed by distributing BCGEU communication.

What skills do I need to be a steward?

Stewards are well-organized, good listeners, problem solvers and team players. They have good communication skills and want to help others.

REMEMBER: Management must not influence or interfere in steward elections. Report any such irregularities to your local chair and your staff representative through the area office.



