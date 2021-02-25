Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction – 130-13749 72nd Ave, Surrey - Steward nominations

Published on February 25, 2021

Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 130 – 13749 72nd Ave, Surrey.

The union trains new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is March 8, 2021 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than March 8, 2021 by 5:00 pm.

If more than one person is nominated for the steward position, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

 

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill 
L604 Chair

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here 
Download nomination form here 

