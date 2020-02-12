Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction at 2684 Trinity Street in Abbotsford.

The union trains new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is February 21, 2020 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), hand delivered to the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than February 21, 2020 by 5:00 pm.

If more than one person is nominated for the steward position, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.

In solidarity

Harbinder Gill

L604 Chair



Shane Stoddart

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP