Nominations are now open for a steward with the Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reductions at 45540 Yale Road in Chilliwack.



The union will train new stewards.



If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.



The deadline for nominations is February 14, 2022, by 5:00 pm



The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by email ([email protected]), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than February 14, 2022, by 5:00 pm. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact [email protected] and we will assist you.



If an election occurs, candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations.





In solidarity



Harbinder Gill Kevin Hagglund

L604 Chair Staff Representative







