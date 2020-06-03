Nominations are open for one position of steward with Local 1204, Ministry of the Attorney General located at 32203 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford.

The union will train new stewards.

If you wish to know more about the roles and responsibilities of the steward, please contact our office.

The deadline for nominations is June 15, 2020 by 5:00 pm

The nomination form (attached) must be used. The deadline for submission is to the area office by fax (604.882.5032), email (area04@bcgeu.ca), or mail drop box at the Fraser Valley area office at 8555 198A Street, Langley, V2Y 0A9, no later than June 15, 2020 by 5:00 pm. Please ensure Covid-19 workplace safety policies are followed. If you have difficulty providing a signed nomination form, please contact area04@bcgeu.ca and we will assist you.

If we have more than one nomination, an election will occur. Candidates may submit one page of information (8.5 x 11, black and white) for distribution to members with ballots. This must be received at the area office within one business day of the close of nominations (same instructions as delivery of nomination forms).

In solidarity

DJ Pohl Shane Stoddart

Local 1204 Chair Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here

Download nomination form here





