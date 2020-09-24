 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Ministry of the Attorney General – Court Services Located at 32203 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford - Steward election results - BCGEU

Published on September 24, 2020

Please be advised that Beth-Anne (Betsy) Simpson, with Local 1204, Ministry of the Attorney General located at 32203 South Fraser Way in Abbotsford, has been acclaimed to the position of steward.

We would like to thank everyone who participated in the process.

Congratulations and welcome Betsy.

In solidarity

DJ Pohl 
Local 1204 Chair

Kevin Hagglund
Staff Representative


