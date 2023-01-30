Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture at 800 Johnson Street, Victoria - Call for Shop Steward Nominations BCGEU - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture at 800 Johnson Street, Victoria - Call for Shop Steward Nominations BCGEU - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on March 08, 2023

Nominations are now open for an additional two (2) shop stewards in the Ministry of Tourism, Art & Culture at 800 Johnson Street.

The deadline for submission of nominations (form attached) is:

March 22, 2023 at 5:00 p.m.

Nomination forms must be submitted by email to [email protected] 

Newly elected stewards are entitled to training at the Union's expense, including paid leave from work and ongoing support from the Union.


In solidarity,

Maria Middlemiss, Local 1201 Chair
Amena Cleveland, Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here
Download nomination form here



UWU/MoveUP